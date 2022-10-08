Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 20: 133rd Air Refueling Squadron

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 20: 133rd Air Refueling Squadron

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Natalie Belongie, a boom operator with 133rd Air Refueling Squadron at Pease Air National Guard Base, joins the show with golden retriever "Pack"--the base's mascot and most popular Airman.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 16:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70111
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109160937.mp3
    Length: 00:06:17
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Album NHNG
    Track # 20
    Disc # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre Military Podcast
    Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US 
