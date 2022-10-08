Tech. Sgt. Natalie Belongie, a boom operator with 133rd Air Refueling Squadron at Pease Air National Guard Base, joins the show with golden retriever "Pack"--the base's mascot and most popular Airman.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 16:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70111
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109160937.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|20
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Military Podcast
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 20: 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT