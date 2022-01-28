Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 9: Counterdrug Program

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 9: Counterdrug Program

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This episode of Your NH Guard features Sgt. 1st Class Rick Frost of New Hampshire National Guard Counterdrug Program. Frost details the program's mission, his specific role and how it supports local communities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 9: Counterdrug Program, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

