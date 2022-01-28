This episode of Your NH Guard features Sgt. 1st Class Rick Frost of New Hampshire National Guard Counterdrug Program. Frost details the program's mission, his specific role and how it supports local communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68392
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108784613.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:06
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 9: Counterdrug Program, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT