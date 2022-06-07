Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Wong joins the podcast to discuss his role as an information technology analyst in NHARNG's Detachment 1, 136th Cyber Security Company, and at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 19: Detachment 1, 136th Cyber Security Company, by TSgt Charles Johnston
