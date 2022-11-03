Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 12: Operation Winter Surge

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 12: Operation Winter Surge

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Thibodeau and Capt. Jacob Ricciotti of Joint Task Force Winter Surge join the podcast and reflect on the New Hampshire National Guard's most recent COVID-19 relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 12: Operation Winter Surge, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

