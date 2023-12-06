Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistant adjutants general for Army

As the colors passed from Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore’s II hands to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff’s on a January afternoon, so did Moore’s title of Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, as Woodruff took the reins of the approximately 10,500-member Ohio Army National Guard.



During a change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory, Moore relinquished command to Woodruff and also celebrated his retirement from the Army after a 33-year career that included service both on active duty and in the OHARNG.



“It’s an amazing experience. These Soldiers are incredible,” Moore said. “The Ohio Army National Guard is a winning team and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it.”



Although Moore exited the ceremony as part of the official party for the last time, his motto of “People First, Winning Matters” will continue on. Woodruff, the former OHARNG chief of staff, says he embodies the same slogan and intends to keep it moving forward.



“The great thing about Brig. Gen. Woodruff is that we worked together as ATAG (assistant adjutant general) and chief of staff, so he already understood my philosophy,” Moore said. “I could not be more excited to see where he takes the organization. He’s the right guy for the job.”



Prior to his assignment as OHARNG chief of staff, Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, commanded the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, including four months as the initial joint task force commander for Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and as the dual-status commander for hospital response missions in 2021-22.



“I’m committed to focus tirelessly on people first to ensure that we are winning,” said Woodruff during his change of command ceremony speech. “Thank you for the trust that you have in me and thank you for everything you do for this organization to make it better.”



Family and friends, as well as current and former Ohio National Guard members and other service members, congratulated booth Moore and Woodruff, as the day included gifts from past colleagues and other presentations. Moore gave his military challenge coin to several of them as they presented retirement gifts such as shadow boxes, a customized fishing pole, and other memorabilia to commemorate his service. Moore, a Cumberland, Ohio native, gave a heartfelt speech to end the retirement ceremony before he rolled up his general officer flag for a final time.



“After 30-something years in the Army, I am a better person for having continued my service,” Moore said. “The spirit of the Soldier — Soldiers willing to do anything, taking care of the mission, that part has been absolutely amazing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 10:20 Story ID: 459489 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: CUMBERLAND, OH, US Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, OH, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistant adjutants general for Army, by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.