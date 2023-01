Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

From left, Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, buckles the belt of his uniform coat while his wife Lindsay, son Elijah and daughter Grace look on during a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

