Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, addresses the audience following his promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

