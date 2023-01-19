Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army

Command Sgt. Maj. Dwight S. Chambliss, center, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major, stands at attention after receiving the distinguishing flag of the Army National Guard Element, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II relinquished command of the 11,000-member Ohio ARNG to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023
Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US