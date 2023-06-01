Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, smiles as his daughter Grace, left, and son Elijah place the insignia of brigadier general on his uniform during a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023
Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, OH, US