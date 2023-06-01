Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., left, Ohio adjutant general, awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Matthew S. Woodruff, assistant adjutant general for Army, during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff was recognized for his time serving as the commander of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in 2019-21. During this period, Woodruff led the brigade through a statewide COVID-19 pandemic response mission and a successful training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, located at Fort Polk, La. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)
