    Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army [Image 3 of 9]

    Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Ohio National Guard, led by commander of troops Col. Jeff Watkins, stand at attention during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II relinquished command of the 11,000-member Ohio Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

