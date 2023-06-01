Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, addresses the audience following his promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 21:01
|Photo ID:
|7584753
|VIRIN:
|230106-Z-AN559-1008
|Resolution:
|4791x3194
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
