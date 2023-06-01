Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, center, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, receives his general officer flag from Capt. Derrick Moore, his aide-de-camp, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major, during a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 7584748 VIRIN: 230106-Z-AN559-1006 Resolution: 4981x3321 Size: 1.86 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.