Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., left, Ohio adjutant general, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II during a retirement ceremony for Moore at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. Moore, a native of Cumberland, Ohio, retired after a 33-year career that includes service on active duty and in the Ohio Army National Guard, and culminated in his assignment as the assistant adjutant general for Army from 2020 to 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

