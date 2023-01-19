Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career [Image 4 of 9]

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II address the audience during his retirement ceremony at Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. Moore, a native of Cumberland, Ohio, retired after a 33-year career that includes service on active duty and in the Ohio Army National Guard, and culminated in his assignment as the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army from 2020 to 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

