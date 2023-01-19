Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career

Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore, center left, stands for a photo with the Ohio Army National Guard’s senior command sergeants major during his retirement ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. From left, pictured are Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Barga, Ohio Army National Guard Special Troops Command (Provisional); Command Sgt. Maj. John Botts, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Rear); Command Sgt. Maj. Shelby Kolb, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, OHARNG state command sergeant major; Command Sgt. Maj. Abraham Johnson, 16th Engineer Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Hay, 371st Sustainment Brigade; and Command Sgt. Maj. William Adams, 73rd Troop Command. Moore, a native of Cumberland, Ohio, retired after a 33-year career that includes service on active duty and in the Ohio Army National Guard, and culminated in his assignment as the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army from 2020 to 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

