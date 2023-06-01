Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 9]

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, right, reaffirms his oath of office as a U.S. Army general officer during a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, administered the oath of office to Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

