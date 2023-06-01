Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, right, reaffirms his oath of office as a U.S. Army general officer during a promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, administered the oath of office to Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)
