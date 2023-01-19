Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army

Command Sgt. Maj. Dwight S. Chambliss, left, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major, passes the distinguishing flag of the Army National Guard Element, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio to Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Moore relinquished command of the 11,000-member Ohio ARNG to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

