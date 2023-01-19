Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, receives the distinguishing flag of the Army National Guard Element, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio from Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Woodruff took command of the 11,000-member Ohio Army National Guard from Brig Gen. Thomas E. Moore II, who retires after 33 years of military service. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

