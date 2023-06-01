Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, stands for a photograph with his family, wife Lindsay, from left, daughter Grace and son Elijah, following his promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

