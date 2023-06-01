Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9]

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, stands for a photograph with his family, wife Lindsay, from left, daughter Grace and son Elijah, following his promotion to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 21:01
    Photo ID: 7584755
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-AN559-1009
    Resolution: 4790x3193
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general
    Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    Ohio National Guard
    general officer
    National Guard
    Matthew S. Woodruff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT