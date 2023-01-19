Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career

Brig Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, presents an American flag to Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II in recognition of his retirement from the U.S. Army during a ceremony for Moore at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. Moore, a native of Cumberland, Ohio, retired after a 33-year career that includes service on active duty and in the Ohio Army National Guard, and culminated in his assignment as the assistant adjutant general for Army from 2020 to 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

