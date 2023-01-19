Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army retires after 33-year career

Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II, right, presents the Ohio Commendation Medal to his son Owen during a retirement ceremony for Brig. Gen. Moore at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. Owen was recognized for his extraordinary dedication, effort and patience during his father’s military career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

