From left, Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff and Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II stand at attention prior to the playing of “The Army Song” during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. The ceremony signified Moore relinquishing command of the 11,000-member Ohio Army National Guard to Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023
Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
This work, Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann