Members of the Ohio Army National Guard, representing the six major subordinate commands of the state, listen as Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, delivers remarks during the assistant adjutant general for Army change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II relinquished command of the 11,000-member Ohio ARNG to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|7598738
|VIRIN:
|230119-Z-AN559-1006
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
