Ceremony signifies transition of Ohio assistants adjutant general for Army

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, salutes after taking command of the troop formation during a change of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II relinquished command of the 11,000-member Ohio Army National Guard to Woodruff. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

