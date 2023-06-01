Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., left, Ohio adjutant general, addresses those in attendance prior to the promotion of Col. Matthew S. Woodruff to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023. Woodruff, a native of West Liberty, Ohio, has served as the assistant adjutant general for Army since October 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 21:01 Photo ID: 7584749 VIRIN: 230106-Z-AN559-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.68 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army promoted to brigadier general [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.