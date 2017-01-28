170127-N-UX013-401 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Culinary Specialist team displays their first place award in the annual "Best of the Mess" competition at the Founders Inn and Spa, Virginia Beach, Va. The competition is held to showcase the skills of Navy Culinary Specialists and to raise money for the Chief Petty Officers Association scholarship fund. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Clay/Released)

