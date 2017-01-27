70127-N-KJ380-033



NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Shelby Falsetti, from Ellenton, Fla., blows water out of pad eyes on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:28 Photo ID: 3134847 VIRIN: 170127-N-KJ380-033 Resolution: 4912x3275 Size: 1.3 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 156], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.