170125-N-N0901-001

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti (Jan. 25, 2017). Operations Specialist 2nd Class Russel Brandt, left, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Miranda Villalobos, both assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 11, conduct sustainment training with the M240 machine gun in support of high value asset security missions in the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jose Carcedo /Released)

