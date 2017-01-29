170130-N-HD638-509
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2017) Capt. Doug Verissimo, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducts pre-flight checks in an F/A 18E Super Hornet from the Kestrels of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3134832
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-HD638-509
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170130-N-HD638-509 [Image 1 of 156], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT