170130-N-CG677-317 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk from the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, performs a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3134970
|VIRIN:
|170129-N-CG677-317
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170129-N-CG677-317 [Image 1 of 184], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT