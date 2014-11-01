170129-N-CG677-314
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 performs a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship’s carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)
