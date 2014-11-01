170129-N-CG677-314

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 performs a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship’s carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2014 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3134823 VIRIN: 170129-N-CG677-314 Resolution: 2500x1406 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170129-N-CG677-314 [Image 1 of 159], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.