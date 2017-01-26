170126-N-IT277-067 JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Jan. 26, 2017) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Schilling and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Marcus Donovan train for their plane captain qualification. VP-26 Is currently getting ready to deploy to Japan in support of the Commander,7th Fleet maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean R. Morton/Released)

