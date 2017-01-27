170127-N-SS492-565 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 27, 2017) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Adm. Michelle Howard, right, shakes hands with and presents a coin to Yeoman 1st Class Megan Street at the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Sailor of the Year ceremony Jan. 27, 2017. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, oversees joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships, and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:28
|Photo ID:
|3134856
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-SS492-565
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170127-N-SS492-565 [Image 1 of 159], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
