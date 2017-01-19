(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170119-N-N0901-001 [Image 2 of 184]

    170119-N-N0901-001

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170119-N-N0901-001
    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2017) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Bradley Brown, left, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8, recovers a PRC-152 radio salvaged during a search and recovery dive in the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 19, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Daniel Steinchen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:36
    Photo ID: 3135000
    VIRIN: 170119-N-N0901-001
    Resolution: 1431x1073
    Size: 440.76 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170119-N-N0901-001 [Image 1 of 184], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170125-N-N0901-001
    170119-N-N0901-001
    III MEF Sailors of the Year
    170130-N-KP948-033
    170130-N-BL637-070
    170127-N-UX013-213
    170130-N-BL637-093
    170127-N-UX013-401
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Stern Gate Marriage
    170129-N-CG677-317
    NBU 7 LCAC Maintenance
    HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait
    170130-N-KP948-012
    170130-N-KP948-058
    F-35A Lightning II
    170126-N-IT277-017
    170127-N-SS492-561
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    160920-N-UF697-030
    170127-N-SS492-595
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170127-N-UD469-088
    170123-N-IT277-083
    F-35A Lightning II
    170127-N-UX013-447
    F-35A Lightning II
    Military working dogs train to fight tonight
    170123-D-GY869-170
    170127-N-SS492-679
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Stern Gate Marriage
    F-35A Lightning II
    USS Green Bay arrives in Okinawa
    170126-N-IT277-023
    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service
    170130-N-TU932-013
    F-35A Lightning II
    170123-N-IT277-136
    170130-N-BL637-189
    F-35A Lightning II
    170131-N-XN177-095
    F-35A Lightning II
    HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait
    F-35A Lightning II
    170126-N-N0901-006
    170127-N-SS492-565
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170127-N-SS492-557
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    F-35A Lightning II
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) does a replenishment-at-sea
    170130-N-PP996-013
    170130-N-HD638-509
    170126-N-IT277-067
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170129-N-CG677-314
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170123-N-IT277-084
    160916-N-YW238-070
    170127-N-FC674-049
    170126-N-IT277-025
    CARAT 2015 Milestones
    170126-N-RC734-012
    170129-N-CG677-100
    F-35A Lightning II
    170127-N-SS492-532
    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery
    Navy nurse helps staff with self-mastery
    170127-N-UX013-003
    170128-N-JM189-083
    170123-N-IT277-097
    170130-N-HD638-101
    170127-N-CG677-059
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170123-N-IT277-232
    Massachusetts reservist travels to Japan in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force
    170127-N-SS492-544
    HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait
    North Carolina reservist travels to Japan in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force
    170126-N-IT277-082
    170130-N-KP948-028
    170130-N-PP996-061
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170127-N-UD469-060
    170130-N-KP948-052
    LCU 1666 from NBU 7 departs Green Bay’s well deck
    HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait
    170127-N-HB733-154
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    170130-N-BL637-162
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Clean Sweep
    Inspector general of the Marine Corps visits MCB Hawaii
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170129-N-PP996-010
    NBU 7 LCAC embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    160826-N-HV737-045
    170128-N-BL637-101
    Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville
    LCU 1666 conducts stern gate marriage with USS Green Bay
    170128-N-BL637-204
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    170126-N-IT277-016
    170130-N-WV703-017
    Dedication of Camp Pendleton(Sept 25, 1942)
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170130-N-HD638-138
    170130-N-KP948-047
    170130-N-HD638-284
    USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit
    Q&amp;A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service
    170131-N-XN177-119
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Military working dogs train to fight tonight
    170128-N-BL637-109
    USS Green Bay arrives in Okinawa
    Inspector general of the Marine Corps visits MCB Hawaii
    170126-N-IT277-078
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170130-N-BL637-129
    170131-N-XN177-119
    170128-N-JM189-081
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    160826-N-HV737-028
    F-35A Lightning II
    CNP speaks with Sailors at the Senior Enlisted Academy
    Inspector general of the Marine Corps visits MCB Hawaii
    Stern Gate Marriage
    170127-N-SS492-570
    170130-N-EP641-111
    170126-N-IT277-079
    Military working dogs train to fight tonight
    170130-N-EP641-074
    170130-N-BL637-112
    F-35A Lightning II
    Tracked vehicles for Scott Base
    170129-N-KP948-091
    170126-N-IT277-071
    Stern Gate Marriage
    Inspector general of the Marine Corps visits MCB Hawaii
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170127-N-SS492-648
    North Carolina reservist travels to Japan in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force
    170128-N-CG677-117
    170131-N-XN177-116
    USS Olympia Arrives in Bremerton for Namesake Visit
    170128-N-BL637-223
    170127-N-SS492-541
    170129-N-PP996-007
    NBU 7 LCAC embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    LCU 1666 from NBU 7 departs Green Bay’s well deck
    Inspector general of the Marine Corps visits MCB Hawaii
    170127-N-SS492-553
    170127-N-SS492-536
    170127-N-SS492-629
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170127-N-SS492-524
    Dress Blues Parade and Review(1950)
    170123-N-IT277-138
    170126-N-IT277-075
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    170127-N-SS492-549
    170126-N-IT277-028
    170123-N-IT277-242
    170126-N-IT277-069
    SD Mattis arrives at Pentagon
    170130-N-BL637-156
    170127-N-UX013-174
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    170127-N-SS492-529
    170128-N-CG677-144
    170130-N-BL637-208
    170130-N-EP641-047
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Clean Sweep
    170130-N-BR551-022
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170128-N-UD469-242
    Helicopters land aboard USS Green Bay’s flight deck during patrol
    Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT