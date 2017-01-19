170119-N-N0901-001
PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2017) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Bradley Brown, left, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8, recovers a PRC-152 radio salvaged during a search and recovery dive in the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 19, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Daniel Steinchen/Released)
This work, 170119-N-N0901-001 [Image 1 of 184], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
