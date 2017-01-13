170113-N-RM689-043

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108 pulls alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:27 Photo ID: 3134838 VIRIN: 170113-N-RM689-043 Resolution: 5316x3229 Size: 1004.44 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) does a replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 160], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.