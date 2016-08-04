HSC 26 Conducts Training in Kuwait

170116-N-SB587-0862

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Jan. 16, 2017) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, practices touch-and-goe landings outside Camp Buehring, Kuwait. HSC-26 is a forward deployed naval forces asset attached to the Commander of Task Force 53 to provide combat logistics and search and rescue capabilities throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea/Released)

