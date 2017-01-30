170130-N-PP996-013 (Jan. 30, 2017) Operations Specialist 1st Class Joshua Fournier, from Oxnard, California, uses a maneuvering board aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) to calculate the distance to a surface contact. Michael Murphy is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3134835
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-PP996-013
|Resolution:
|2468x3688
|Size:
|712 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170130-N-PP996-013 [Image 1 of 158], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT