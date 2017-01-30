170130-N-PP996-013 (Jan. 30, 2017) Operations Specialist 1st Class Joshua Fournier, from Oxnard, California, uses a maneuvering board aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) to calculate the distance to a surface contact. Michael Murphy is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:27 Photo ID: 3134835 VIRIN: 170130-N-PP996-013 Resolution: 2468x3688 Size: 712 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170130-N-PP996-013 [Image 1 of 158], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.