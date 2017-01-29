170130-N-RM689-638.jpg
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2017) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 releases pallets onto the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a practice exercise for a future vertical replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
This work, Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 1 of 159], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
