170129-N-YL257-055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jessica Guerra adjusts a distance line as the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) pulls alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AO 6) for a replenishment-at-sea. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3134976
|VIRIN:
|170129-N-YL257-055
|Resolution:
|2400x1448
|Size:
|428.08 KB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 184], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT