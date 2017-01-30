Sailors Practice for a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

170130-N-RM689-524

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2017) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Robert Davis, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), keeps an eye on the hook attached to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 while Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Nick Gravesande guides him out from under the helicopter. Wayne E. Meyer is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

