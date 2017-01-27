170127-N-KJ380-053



NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) Sailors salute as they leave the quarterdeck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:27 Photo ID: 3134841 VIRIN: 170127-N-KJ380-053 Resolution: 5685x3790 Size: 1.23 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 160], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.