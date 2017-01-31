170131-N-XN177-095 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kelsey Carlton from Clearwater, Fla. pets her military working dog (MWD) Donci, on board Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, 83 tenant commands, and 24,000 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)
This work, 170131-N-XN177-095 [Image 1 of 158], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
