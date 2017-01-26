Sailors line up for a banquet at the Crow’s Nest on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The banquet honored the 2016 Blue Jacket, Junior and Senior Sailors of the Year for each U.S. Naval command on Okinawa. This was the first time all U.S. Naval commands on Okinawa held a collective Sailor of the Year ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Steven Tran/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 00:36
|Photo ID:
|3134994
|VIRIN:
|170126-M-ZI433-001
|Resolution:
|5015x3343
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, III MEF Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 184], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT