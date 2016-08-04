170126-N-N0901-006

ROTA, Spain (Jan. 26, 2017) Chief of Navy Chaplains Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben addresses the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a visit to the ship. Carney is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 2nd Class Andrew Walsh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 00:28 Photo ID: 3134859 VIRIN: 170126-N-N0901-006 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 641.78 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170126-N-N0901-006 [Image 1 of 160], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.