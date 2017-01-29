170130-N-BL637-189 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2017) Lt. Dan Didier, from Chesapeake, Virginia, gives the signal for an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 to take off from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

