    Inside the Castle Celebrates Women in the Workplace Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle continues to celebrate women in the workplace with a discussion focused on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women in the workforce, particularly mothers. Listen in as we talk with Ms. Cheree Peterson, Programs Director for the South Pacific Division; Ms. Marcia DeVille, Chief of the Real Estate Programs Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters; and Ms. Maria Lantz, Social Scientist at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65709
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108234944.mp3
    Length: 00:51:48
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 25
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Celebrates Women in the Workplace Part 2, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    Inside the Castle
    Women's History
    COVID-19
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

