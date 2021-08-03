Inside the Castle Celebrates Women in the Workplace Part 2

In this episode, Inside the Castle continues to celebrate women in the workplace with a discussion focused on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women in the workforce, particularly mothers. Listen in as we talk with Ms. Cheree Peterson, Programs Director for the South Pacific Division; Ms. Marcia DeVille, Chief of the Real Estate Programs Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters; and Ms. Maria Lantz, Social Scientist at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources.