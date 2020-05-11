Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanders Roundtable

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle talks with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanders about leadership, inspiring others and social justice.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
