In this episode, Inside the Castle's guest hosts continue their social justice conversation.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2020 13:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64720
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108083415.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:26
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team and EEO specialists
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|10
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Inside the Castle talks Social Justice Part 2, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT