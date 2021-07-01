Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle talks Public Private Partnerships with Jill Jamieson

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle talks Public Private Partnerships (P3) with Jill Jamieson, CEO of Illuminati Infrastructure Advisors.

    Learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Private Partnerships at
    https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Infrastructure/Infra_P3_program/

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 10:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:48
    Inside the Castle
    Public Private Partnerships
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

